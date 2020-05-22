Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,086,000 after buying an additional 299,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Michael Fung acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at $305,564.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Stephens increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.02. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

