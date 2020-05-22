Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

