Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 415 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 120.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

