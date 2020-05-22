Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $86,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 784.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 161,311 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 406,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

WPM stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 165.22, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $47.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

