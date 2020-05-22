Fifth Third Bancorp Has $86,000 Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

