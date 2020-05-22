Fifth Third Bancorp Has $81,000 Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PVH were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

