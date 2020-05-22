Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 13,419 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 365.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of M. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Macy’s by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Macy’s by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cleveland Research lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

M stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

