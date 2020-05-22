Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 934 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 157.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

GSLC stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

