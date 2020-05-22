Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,283 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Makinen purchased 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504.

SITE Centers stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley cut SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

