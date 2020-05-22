Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $253.76

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 253.76 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 252.24 ($3.32), with a volume of 428332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.28).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.32.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Balfour acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £45,200 ($59,458.04).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.