Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO Sells $4,516,380.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David B. Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00.

FB opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $237.20. The company has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3,069.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

