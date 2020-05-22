Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $1,759,200.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

