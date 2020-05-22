Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.34, but opened at $76.35. Expedia Group shares last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 386,611 shares changing hands.

The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Expedia Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

