Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given “Hold” Rating at Bank of America

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

