Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chesswood Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chesswood Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.31 million for the quarter.

TSE CHW opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.34. The company has a current ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 40.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

