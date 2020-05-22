Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

EQT opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

