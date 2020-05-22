Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.11

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 3347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Entegris alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.