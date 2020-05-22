Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Up 20.7%

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI)’s stock price shot up 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70, 2,639,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,128,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.76.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,790,446.35. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,043,842 shares in the company, valued at C$462,839.54. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,195,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,605 over the last three months.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.