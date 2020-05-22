Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,192,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 49.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,335 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

