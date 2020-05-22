Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Up 16.6% in May

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ELMD opened at $13.30 on Friday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth $132,000.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

