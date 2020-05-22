Eidelman Virant Capital Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 8.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,268.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,971.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

