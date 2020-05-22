Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

