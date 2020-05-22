Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

