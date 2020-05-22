Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,268.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,971.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

