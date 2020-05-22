DZ Bank Raises Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 2,550 ($33.54) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target (down from GBX 3,480 ($45.78)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,040 ($39.99) to GBX 3,060 ($40.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Securities raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,480 ($32.62) to GBX 3,130 ($41.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,897.06 ($38.11).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,782.50 ($36.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,683.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,937.64. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($36.91) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,888.85). Insiders bought 615 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,240 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

