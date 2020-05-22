Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.88. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 12,368 shares.

The company has a market cap of $67.49 million and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

