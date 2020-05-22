DWS (ASX:DWS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.73. DWS shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 66,382 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.93.

DWS Company Profile (ASX:DWS)

DWS Limited provides information technology services to corporations and government bodies in Australia. The company offers a suite of integrated solutions, including IT consulting services, such as IT strategy and architecture advice, program and project management, business and technical analysis, custom application development, systems integration and solution testing, and robotics processing automation; and digital solutions incorporating data automation and capture systems, and customer-led, digital strategy, and design services.

