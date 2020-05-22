Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DNKN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.