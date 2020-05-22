Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 997,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $52,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 166,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

