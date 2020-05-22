Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $93.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the lowest is $89.40 million. Duluth reported sales of $114.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $563.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.40 million to $603.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $630.00 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Duluth’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTH. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Duluth by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Duluth by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 349,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Duluth by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 152,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Duluth by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH opened at $3.84 on Friday. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.