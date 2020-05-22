Drive Shack Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,838 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,493% compared to the average volume of 148 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.31.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DS shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other Drive Shack news, CFO Lawrence A. Jr. Goodfield bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,761.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 751,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $1,218,167.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,770.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,236,155 shares of company stock worth $1,902,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 21.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,793,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 845,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.