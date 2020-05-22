DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.82

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 1535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPUKY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

