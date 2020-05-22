Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

DG stock opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General has a one year low of $118.26 and a one year high of $185.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

