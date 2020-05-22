Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.77 Million

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce sales of $231.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.27 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $302.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.