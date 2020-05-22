DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,145 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 972,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 201,585 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 375,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.