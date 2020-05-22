Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €16.00 ($18.60) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €20.30 ($23.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.26 ($18.90).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €13.47 ($15.66) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.16.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.