Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.60 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €5.83 ($6.78).

DBK stock opened at €6.72 ($7.81) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.98.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

