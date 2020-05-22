Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $76,009,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

