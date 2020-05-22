Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after buying an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,931,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

