DA Davidson Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $650.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $332.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $630.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.22.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $802.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $587.92 and a 200 day moving average of $454.18. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $262.17 and a fifty-two week high of $809.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Shopify by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 68,978 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Shopify by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

