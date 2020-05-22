CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of CUR Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. CUR Media shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 2,193 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM)

CÜR Media, Inc, an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads.

