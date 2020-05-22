Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Raised to $32.00 at Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $30.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 959.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%. On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

