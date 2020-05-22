Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Crocs stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Crocs by 4,006.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

