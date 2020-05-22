Critical Contrast: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 121.72%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.92 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 16.90 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -5.69

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.37% -35.21% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -241.66% -4,223.68% -89.02%

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in preclinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, an RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.