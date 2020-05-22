Critical Comparison: KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) versus NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NORDEA Bk AB SW/S alerts:

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and KBC GRP NV/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $11.65 billion 2.10 $1.73 billion N/A N/A KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.28 billion 1.75 $2.79 billion $3.28 7.21

KBC GRP NV/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and KBC GRP NV/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 14.65% 4.92% 0.27% KBC GRP NV/ADR 20.24% 10.56% 0.70%

Risk and Volatility

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBC GRP NV/ADR beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.