Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 210

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 262.92 ($3.46).

ROR opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.22. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Rotork will post 1364.9999983 EPS for the current year.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

