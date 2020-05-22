Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 210

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 262.92 ($3.46).
ROR opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.22. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.
See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.