Creative Planning Takes Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at $63,884,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at $4,162,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVA. Goldman Sachs Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

