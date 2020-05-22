Creative Planning Sells 13,126 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36, a PEG ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $520,835.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

