Creative Planning Raises Position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $51,905.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,634 shares of company stock worth $170,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.80. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 4.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

