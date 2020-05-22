Creative Planning Has $113,000 Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

